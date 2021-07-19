RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Filmmaker Yomi Black's estranged wife prays to find another man as their marriage collapses

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

The marriage reportedly crashed about 8 months ago.

Nollywood filmmaker Yomi Black and his estranged wife Elizabeth John [Instagram/YomiBlack] [Instagram/QueenElizabethJohn]

Nollywood actor and filmmaker Yomi Black's marriage to Elizabeth John may have crashed.

Recommended articles

This is according to a post shared via Elizabeth's Instagram Stories on Sunday, July 18, 2021.

The interior designer in her post thanked God she is now a free woman.

"Finally a free woman!!! God, I'm grateful for the good and bad times. Thank you for teaching me many lessons. And thank you for I know you will send the right man for me at the right time," she wrote.

www.instagram.com

According to blogger, Linda Ikeji, the marriage between the filmmaker and Elizabeth crashed about eight months ago.

www.instagram.com

Yomi Black and Elizabeth got married in 2012. They have a son together.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Filmmaker Yomi Black's estranged wife prays to find another man as their marriage collapses

MAVIN Records artist, Ayra Starr's album '19 and Dangerous' set for release in August

Tonto Dikeh expresses joy as lover accompanies her to son's graduation

Mr Macaroni donates N500K to family of lady killed during Yoruba Nation rally

2inch releases new single, 'KA Fire'

Savage joins Dvpper Music family after debut single with Buju

Davido, E-Money, D'banj others storm socialite Obi Cubana's mum's burial

Iyabo Ojo reacts to news of the death of herbalist who called her names over Baba Ijesha rape case

Watch the official trailer for new Amy Winehouse documentary 'Reclaiming Amy'