Yeni Kuti reveals why cheating is not a dealbreaker for her

Babatunde Lawal

...she stated her dealbreaker, however.

Yeni Kuti
Yeni Kuti

Yeni Kuti, a prominent figure in Nigerian media and the daughter of the late Afro-beat superstar Fela Kuti, has said that she does not view infidelity as a deal-breaker in a marriage or relationship.

The 61-year-old said during an interview with TVC that even if she found her spouse having an extramarital affair, she wouldn't break things off with him. She claimed that her mother stayed in her marriage despite the fact that her late father, Fela, had 27 wives.

In her words, "For me cheating is not a deal breaker. My father had 27 wives, my mother didn't go. I am not saying she was happy, but she didn't leave."

She claimed that learning that her partner had a relationship with a fellow man would be the one thing that would cause her to "run."

She added, "My own deal breaker is if I find out my own partner is sleeping with another man. That is my deal breaker. I will run, they wouldn't even beg me. I will run."

Watch the video:

Babatunde Lawal

