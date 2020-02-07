Yeni Kuti has welcomed a second grandchild and she can't keep calm about the good news.

The singer and dancer took to her Instagram page on Friday, February 7, 2020, where she shared a photo of her daughter and the newborn baby. She then went on to reveal that the mother and child are in healthy conditions.

"Mother and daughter relaxing after a painful labour," she wrote.

Yeni Kuti's daughter, Rolari, gave birth to her first child back in 2018. The news of the arrival of the baby was announced on the official handle of the Afrikan Shrine.

Rolari is the only child of Yeni Kuti and late media personality, Femi Segun. Back in 2018, Yeni revealed that the thought of not being alive to see her daughter, Rolari, graduate from the university motivated her to stop smoking.

Yeni Kuti

She said that she used to be addicted to smoking, but decided to put an end to her urges when she started having chest pain.