RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'Women are more intelligent and stronger than we men' - Majid Michel

Authors:

Selorm Tali

Despite 1 Peter 3:7 describing the woman as the "weaker vessel," Majid Michel thinks otherwise of Eve's gender.

Majid Michel
Majid Michel

According to the Ghanaian actor who now doubles as an evangelist, God in His wisdom has actually made women more sophisticated and advanced than men. He justified his claims by saying that upgraded versions of phones are better than the previous ones.

Recommended articles

Majid said this while linking it to the Biblical creation story of Adam and Eve which says the woman was is the second to be created by God.

I think the most attractive part of the woman is her brain. If Apple created this cell phone (iPhone) and they’re about to do the next one, the next one would definitely be more advanced than the previous one,” the 'Crime To Christ' actor said during an Angel FM interview.

He further explained that “God made the man first and made the woman second. So the women are definitely more sophisticated definitely more intelligent and definitely stronger than us. It intrigues me to find out about this woman. I love women above all things".

Majid Michel at Church
Majid Michel at Church Majid Michel at Church Pulse Ghana

Delving deeper into theology, he emphasized that “God said I’ll make you a help now...you see If I want to lift this table and I need help do I need someone weaker than me or stronger than me? Or I’m doing my homework, do I need someone less intelligent?"

"No! So if God said I will give you a helpmate then it means He is giving you someone more intelligent who can help you get it. Women are more advanced,” he concluded. Do you agree with Majid? Drop your thoughts in our comment section.

Authors:

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly gossiping about everyone famous for the pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment sucks his pen’s ink most.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'Women are more intelligent and stronger than we men' - Majid Michel

'Women are more intelligent and stronger than we men' - Majid Michel

New Music Friday: Latest releases featuring Davido, Burna Boy, Asake, Zinoleesky, Rema and others

New Music Friday: Latest releases featuring Davido, Burna Boy, Asake, Zinoleesky, Rema and others

'Leave my a*s alone' - Adunni Ade calls out colleagues body-shaming her

'Leave my a*s alone' - Adunni Ade calls out colleagues body-shaming her

Nollywood actor Gbenga Richards is dead

Nollywood actor Gbenga Richards is dead

New 'Ile Owo' (House of Money) teaser debuts ahead of June release

New 'Ile Owo' (House of Money) teaser debuts ahead of June release

'The Perfect Arrangement' premieres to rave reviews, theatrical release confirmed

'The Perfect Arrangement' premieres to rave reviews, theatrical release confirmed

Kelly Osbourne is pregnant

Kelly Osbourne is pregnant

Obi Emelonye's 'Badamasi' set for Amazon Prime debut, release date confirmed

Obi Emelonye's 'Badamasi' set for Amazon Prime debut, release date confirmed

Movie in the Park Experience (MIP Experience) 2 in Lagos

Movie in the Park Experience (MIP Experience) 2 in Lagos

Trending

Singer Stephanie Otobo drags Apostle Johnson Suleman again, shares d*ck photos on Twitter

Apostle Johnson Suleman and Stephanie Otobo [Instagram/ApostleJohnsonSuleman] [Instagram/StephanieOtobo]

Yul Edochie's 1st wife finally breaks silence, speaks against polygamy

May Edochie and her hubby, Yul [Instagram/MayYulEdochie]

Diamond Platnumz in trouble with Nigerians for throwing shade at Burna Boy & Wizkid [Screenshot]

Diamond in trouble with Nigerians for throwing shading Burna Boy and Wizkid [Screenshot]

'It feels good breaking the Internet' - Yul Edochie

Nollywood actor and politician Yul Edochie [Instagram/YulEdochie]