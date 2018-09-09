Pulse.ng logo
Wizkid to build public schools, babymama sends school fees reminder

Wizkid While singer plans to build Lagos public school, babymama sends school fees reminder

Wizkid's babymama has made some comments suggesting that the singer might be carefree about handling some of his responsibilities.

Wizkid to build public schools, babymama sends school fees play

Shola Ogudu appears to be the blunt type in a comment which hints at Wizkid's abandonment of his fatherly role.

(Instagram/O.Oluwanishola)

Wizkid appears to be a good soul as he asks fans to help him in making a decision concerning where to build a public school in Lagos.

While waiting for a feedback, his babymama Oluwanishola Ogudu sends a subliminal response concerning the singer's noble plan. Her comment suggests that a child's school fees has not been paid.

Wizkid to build public schools, babymama sends school fees play

A comment by Wizkid's babymama Oluwanishola Ogudu suggests that he might be defaulting in his responsibility as a father.

(Instagram/Instablog9ja)

But this did not dampen the support from the fan's section where a comment about Ogudu's lack of goodwill became part of the conversation.

Wizkid to build public schools, babymama sends school fees play

A fan stays true to Wizkid despite an allegation suggesting that he has been neglecting his child's tuition fees.

(Instagram/Instablog9ja)

The conversation took a new turn from this as others think Wizkid should pay child support.

With all his resources, taking care of his family should not be a problem thinks an Instagrammer.

Wizkid to build public schools, babymama sends school fees play

An observer thinks Wizkid should man-up.

(Instagram/Instablog9ja)

 

Wizkid who is fresh off dropping the video of a collaborative project 'Energy' with Skepta, has disclosed the release date for his Starboy jersey which has seen much publicity and highlights his Surulere root.

Wizkid to build public schools, babymama sends school fees play

Wizkid's Starboy jersey showcases his Nigerian root. Especially growing up in Surulere.

(Hypebeast)

 

It is expected to be available on Nike web store from Monday, September 10, 2018.

