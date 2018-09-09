news

Wizkid appears to be a good soul as he asks fans to help him in making a decision concerning where to build a public school in Lagos.

While waiting for a feedback, his babymama Oluwanishola Ogudu sends a subliminal response concerning the singer's noble plan. Her comment suggests that a child's school fees has not been paid.

But this did not dampen the support from the fan's section where a comment about Ogudu's lack of goodwill became part of the conversation.

The conversation took a new turn from this as others think Wizkid should pay child support.

With all his resources, taking care of his family should not be a problem thinks an Instagrammer.

Wizkid who is fresh off dropping the video of a collaborative project 'Energy' with Skepta, has disclosed the release date for his Starboy jersey which has seen much publicity and highlights his Surulere root.

It is expected to be available on Nike web store from Monday, September 10, 2018.