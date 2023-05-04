The sports category has moved to a new website.
Wizkid tattoos sons' faces on his leg

Babatunde Lawal

The singer, who is known for his low-key lifestyle, has taken pleasure in showing his love for his children, and we love it.

The singer has four sons
Wizkid, the Afrobeats musician also known as Ayo Balogun, has demonstrated his love for his children in a unique way by getting tattoos of their faces on his leg.

The celebrated singer, who has won multiple awards, including a Grammy, proudly displayed images of his four sons in photos that have been widely shared online.

The tatoo shows the faces of three of his four sons
Wizkid's first child, Boluwatife Balogun, was born to Shola Ogudugu; his second son, Ayo Jr., was born to Binta Diamond, who lives in the US; and his other two sons were born to his manager, Jada Pollock.

Grammy-winning singer, Wizkid showing off the beautiful tattoo [Instagram@tooxclusive]
Recall that Wizkid and Pollock welcomed their second child together in October 2022.

Pollock broke the news in an Instagram post that showed her cradling her first son and her new baby. She accompanied the picture with a caption that read, "Beyond a blessing. Thank God for another year."

The duo got into a relationship, and they had their first child, Zion, in 2017.

