ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Wizkid shares adorable picture of his 4th son

Babatunde Lawal

The picture has got fan gushing in the comment section.

Wizkid shares adorable picture of his 4th son
Wizkid shares adorable picture of his 4th son

Wizkid has sent fans into a frenzy by sharing photos of his fourth child.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

This is the singer's second child with babymama and talent manager Jada Pollock.

Recall that the duo welcomed their second child together in October 2022.

Pollock broke the news in an Instagram post that showed her cradling her first son and her new baby.

She accompanied the picture with a caption that read, "Beyond a blessing. Thank God for another year."

The duo got into a relationship and they had their first child, Zion, in 2017.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Wizkid shares adorable picture of his 4th son

Wizkid shares adorable picture of his 4th son

Africa’s biggest superstars storm Dakar for 8th AFRIMA In Senegal

Africa’s biggest superstars storm Dakar for 8th AFRIMA In Senegal

'I had my thyroid removed due to cancer scare'- Mercy Johnson reveals health condition

'I had my thyroid removed due to cancer scare'- Mercy Johnson reveals health condition

Icebeatchillz drops sizzling music video for single 'Superwoman'

Icebeatchillz drops sizzling music video for single 'Superwoman'

Rihanna releases official teaser trailer for first Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show

Rihanna releases official teaser trailer for first Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show

Capture the essence of 2023 with Spotify’s Playlist in a Bottle

Capture the essence of 2023 with Spotify’s Playlist in a Bottle

Joke Silva opens up on her husband, Olu Jacobs' health

Joke Silva opens up on her husband, Olu Jacobs' health

Omawunmi celebrates fifth wedding anniversary with her husband

Omawunmi celebrates fifth wedding anniversary with her husband

Empress Njamah: Nigerian actors call for arrest of actress' ex over leaked nude video

Empress Njamah: Nigerian actors call for arrest of actress' ex over leaked nude video

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

BBNaija Chichi gets dragged for claiming she's 23 [Kemi Filani]

BBNaija's Chichi gets dragged for claiming she's 23, trolls dig out old photos

Alex Ekubo and Fancy Acholonu

Fancy speaks again, says Alexx told her to sleep with other men

Zinoleesky

Zinoleesky explains breakup with Naira Marley's sister, gives his spec

Bimbo Ademoye reveals that her dad took her to her first movie audition.

'I used to think nobody wanted to be around me' - Bimbo Ademoye opens up on deep, personal issues