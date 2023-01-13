Wizkid has sent fans into a frenzy by sharing photos of his fourth child.
Wizkid shares adorable picture of his 4th son
The picture has got fan gushing in the comment section.
ADVERTISEMENT
Recommended articles
This is the singer's second child with babymama and talent manager Jada Pollock.
Recall that the duo welcomed their second child together in October 2022.
Pollock broke the news in an Instagram post that showed her cradling her first son and her new baby.
She accompanied the picture with a caption that read, "Beyond a blessing. Thank God for another year."
The duo got into a relationship and they had their first child, Zion, in 2017.
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
Wizkid shares adorable picture of his 4th son
Africa’s biggest superstars storm Dakar for 8th AFRIMA In Senegal
'I had my thyroid removed due to cancer scare'- Mercy Johnson reveals health condition
Icebeatchillz drops sizzling music video for single 'Superwoman'
Rihanna releases official teaser trailer for first Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show
Capture the essence of 2023 with Spotify’s Playlist in a Bottle
Joke Silva opens up on her husband, Olu Jacobs' health
Omawunmi celebrates fifth wedding anniversary with her husband
Empress Njamah: Nigerian actors call for arrest of actress' ex over leaked nude video
ADVERTISEMENT