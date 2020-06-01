Nigerian music star, Wizkid believes that the President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, is clueless on the issues bothering the country.

In a series of tweets posted via his Twitter page on Monday, June 1, 2020, the music star compared Buhari to his counterpart in the United States, Donald Trump.

"Buhari/Trump same person lol only difference be say one sabi use twitter pass the other. Clueless!" he tweeted.

"God save the world! Save the people ❤."

Wizkid's tweets may be connected to the recent protests in the United States of America and the rape and murder of a young student in Nigeria.

It would be recalled that on Saturday, May 30, 2020, a young lady, Uwa Omozuwa was murdered in Benin city.

The young lady was raped and died from injuries sustained at the premises of one of the branches of the RCCG, Edo Province 10, Ikpoba Hill where she had gone to read.

She was a student at the University of Benin.

Her death shocked the entire country and people took to social media to express their disbelief and disgust over the gruesome murder of the Microbiology student.