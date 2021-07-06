'My girl gotta buy a ring and propose on both knees' - Wizkid

In a post shared via his Snapchat page on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, the music star said his future fiancee would buy the engagement ring and propose to him on her two knees.

"Big shoutout to da one ima spend the rest of my life with whoever you fucking are! You go try with this mad man. BTW my girl gotta buy me a ring and propose to me on both knees," he wrote.

Pulse Nigeria

Apart from being one of the biggest music stars from this part of the world, Wizkid is the ladies' favourite.