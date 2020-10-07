Nigerian music star, Wizkid has replied an aide to the presidency, Lauretta Onochie, who called him out for disrespecting the president, Mohammadu Buhari.

Wizkid had slammed the president over the weekend over his attitude towards the affairs of the country.

Onochie an aide to the President on media, took to her Twitter page on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, where she slammed the music star for addressing the president as an old man.

"ts not disrespectful to call anyone old. Its the way and manner Ayo Balogun addressed the President that leaves a sour taste in the mouth. He exhibited crass ignorance, insensitivity, and childishness. But hey, he's a #DumbkidNotWhizKid When he grows up, he might learn respect," she tweeted.

In his response, Wizkid wondered if the president wasn't an old man and slammed Onochie for trying to digress from the pains young Nigerians are facing in the hands of men attached to the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS).

"lol, a 77-year-old man is not young ma... You are a woman and a mother and kids are getting killed by police/sars and this is all you have to say? shame on you!!! shame on you!! I am a father and age has nothing to do with demanding for better governance in my country!!"

Wizkid and President Muhammahdu Buhari (Instagram/Wikzkdi and Twitter/President Buhari) Instagram

It would be recalled that a few days ago, Wizkid blasted President Buhari and told him to address the problems in his country rather than wishing the US President, Donald Trump quick recovery from COVID-19 infection.