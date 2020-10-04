Nigerian music star Wizkid has blasted Muhammadu Buhari and told Nigeria’s president to face his country as he joined his voice in the #EndSARS campaign that has dominated Nigerian social media sphere.

Tales of police brutality at the hands of Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), the dreaded and controversial unit of the Nigerian Police Force have dominated social media platforms as Nigerians call for the scrapping of the unit.

Wizkid lent his voice to the cause and blasted President Buhari for his silence on the issue.

He went straight for Buhari on Twitter after the president’s account tweeted a goodwill message to President of the United States of America Donald Trump and his wife who have tested positive for coronavirus.

“Donald Trump is not your business!” the 30-year-old singer said.

Wizkid is not happy with President Buhari's silence on the SARS issue (Twitter) Twitter

“Old man! Police/Sarz still killing Nigerian youth on a daily! Do something! Nothing concern u for America! Face your country!!”

The Afrobeats star didn’t end there. He went on to address Governor of Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and reminded him of his promise to always look out for young people.

“Mr Governor! I met with you December 2019! You expressed how proud you are of the entertainment industry and all we do. Pls do something let’s be proud of you too abeg ! #Endsars!!”.

Wizkid's comments arrive following reports of men of SARS illegally kidnapping young people and extorting huge sums of money from them.

The renewed call came on Saturday, October 3, 2020 following unconfirmed resorts that men of SARS shot a boy in Ughelli town of Delta State and made away with his SUV.