Will Smith speaks on open relationship with Jada Pinkett, says marriage isn't prison

The movie star spoke about his marriage to Jada for the November cover of GQ magazine.

According to Smith, their marriage started off as monogamy but later evolved.

“Jada never believed in conventional marriage … Jada had family members that had an unconventional relationship. So she grew up in a way that was very different than how I grew up,” he said.

“There were significant endless discussions about, what is relational perfection? … And for the large part of our relationship, monogamy was what we chose, not thinking of monogamy as the only relational perfection.”

He also talked about how they both trust and give each other freedom to explore within their union because for them, marriage “can’t be a prison.”

It would be recalled that in 2020, Jade revealed that she had an affair with singer August Alsina.

Pinkett's revelation came after Alsina revealed that he had a romantic relationship with her.

Alsina says he met Jada in 2015 after he was introduced to her by her son, Jaden, and the two became close when he vacationed with the family in Hawaii in 2016.