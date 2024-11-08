Why would you post pictures in your underwear? - Portable calls Tiwa Savage out

During his recent TikTok live stream, Portable, who is known for his outspoken personality, questioned the appropriateness of Tiwa’s posts, particularly given her status as a mother and her age.

"I've noticed something; someone needs to talk to Tiwa Savage, please. Tell her to calm down o. I've been listening to her music since I was small now I'm a father and mummy Tiwa savage is still posting pictures in her underwear. Only panties? Is it good for a mum to post pictures in her underwear?"

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite his criticism, Portable admitted Tiwa Savage appeals to him, describing her as a "bad girl" who has maintained her appeal since her younger years.

"E dey enter my eye, make I no lie. The day I met Tiwa Savage and I hugged her, it felt like I hugged a mermaid and was being swept away. But someone should tell her to calm down with the naked outfits."

In between hysterical laughter, the singer added, "Tiwa Savage, I swear to God, you're appealing to me. you've been bad since you were 19 and you're still a bad girl at 40, you're still wearing panties at 40."

His remarks sparked reactions from social media users, with some slamming him and others expressing their support for his views.

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

An outraged Instagram user asked, "What level of disrespect is this?"

"I actually don’t think he means any harm. He’s just not emotionally intelligent. So he lacks the methodology to communicate his message appropriately. He’s basically saying Tiwa’s dress sense is becoming 'fighting temptation' in a nutshell," another person wrote.