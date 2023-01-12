ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'Why people lie about their age' - OAP Do2dtun weighs in

Babatunde Lawal

This comes after trolls accused BBNaija's Chichi of lying about her age on her birthday.

Do2tun energy Gad
Do2tun energy Gad

On-air personality Oladotun Ojuolape Kayode, known as Do2dtun, has shared his opinion about why many Nigerians lie about their age.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

This is following the buzz that trailed the celebration of BBNaija Chichi's birthday, where the reality star claimed she was just turning 23.

Do2tun took to Twitter to share his views about why many Nigerians may prefer to lie about their ages instead of telling the truth.

According to the OAP, ageing is a thing that many Nigerians have found to stigmatize, which has caused a lot of people to hide their true age.

"Aging is a crime in Nigeria. "you don dey old o" "Agbaya" "you are old; stop dressing like this" Some of you have limited anyone growing up to think it's bad to be older. We are too ageist & that's why a few have grown bad attributes of lying about their age," he wrote on Twitter.

BBNaija's Chichi gets dragged for claiming she's 23

Social media was abuzz after Chichi, shared her birthday post stating that she is 23 years old.

On Monday, January 9, Chichi made a post on social media implying that today, January 10, is her 23rd birthday.

After the post, fellow housemate Allysyn then took to Twitter to post a tweet. "23 my ass," she wrote.

While there is no mention of anyone's name in the tweet, netizens have connected this post to Allysyn taking a swipe at Chichi, implying that the latter is lying about her age.

They also dug up throwback pictures of Chichi, claiming that she is over 40 years old and lying about her age.

The photos were from 2013 and 2014. In their opinion, the pictures don't present her as a teenager.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BBNaija's Princess drags Phyna for revealing she had two abortions

BBNaija's Princess drags Phyna for revealing she had two abortions

Rema's 'Calm Down' extends its stay at the top of US Afrobeats chart to 19 weeks

Rema's 'Calm Down' extends its stay at the top of US Afrobeats chart to 19 weeks

Banky W says NYSC should be optional, shares his reasons

Banky W says NYSC should be optional, shares his reasons

Crayon set to release his debut album in 2023

Crayon set to release his debut album in 2023

'Why people lie about their age' - OAP Do2dtun weighs in

'Why people lie about their age' - OAP Do2dtun weighs in

Laycon reveals how many public figures he has dated since winning BBN

Laycon reveals how many public figures he has dated since winning BBN

Ruger previews new song off upcoming album

Ruger previews new song off upcoming album

Phyna opens up on reason for having two abortions

Phyna opens up on reason for having two abortions

Apple Music hosts first Africa Now event on the African continent in Ghana

Apple Music hosts first Africa Now event on the African continent in Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Alex Ekubo and Fancy Acholonu

Fancy speaks again, says Alexx told her to sleep with other men

BBNaija Chichi gets dragged for claiming she's 23 [Kemi Filani]

BBNaija's Chichi gets dragged for claiming she's 23, trolls dig out old photos

Zinoleesky

Zinoleesky explains breakup with Naira Marley's sister, gives his spec

Bimbo Ademoye reveals that her dad took her to her first movie audition.

'I used to think nobody wanted to be around me' - Bimbo Ademoye opens up on deep, personal issues