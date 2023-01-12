'Why people lie about their age' - OAP Do2dtun weighs in

This is following the buzz that trailed the celebration of BBNaija Chichi's birthday, where the reality star claimed she was just turning 23.

Do2tun took to Twitter to share his views about why many Nigerians may prefer to lie about their ages instead of telling the truth.

According to the OAP, ageing is a thing that many Nigerians have found to stigmatize, which has caused a lot of people to hide their true age.

"Aging is a crime in Nigeria. "you don dey old o" "Agbaya" "you are old; stop dressing like this" Some of you have limited anyone growing up to think it's bad to be older. We are too ageist & that's why a few have grown bad attributes of lying about their age," he wrote on Twitter.

BBNaija's Chichi gets dragged for claiming she's 23

Social media was abuzz after Chichi, shared her birthday post stating that she is 23 years old.

On Monday, January 9, Chichi made a post on social media implying that today, January 10, is her 23rd birthday.

After the post, fellow housemate Allysyn then took to Twitter to post a tweet. "23 my ass," she wrote.

While there is no mention of anyone's name in the tweet, netizens have connected this post to Allysyn taking a swipe at Chichi, implying that the latter is lying about her age.

They also dug up throwback pictures of Chichi, claiming that she is over 40 years old and lying about her age.