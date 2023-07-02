Why Nigerians loved, and still love, Michael Jackson so much

Even the Gen-Zs who, by default, do not know a lot of 80s and 90s pop stars and celebrities tend to know Michael Jackson and even recreate some of his iconic dance moves and songs in their TikTok and Instagram videos.

Michael Jackson, also known as the King of Pop, was an icon whose music, dance moves, and style influenced many across the globe. His songs from Thriller, Black or White, and Dangerous, are still massive anthems that people still sing and dance to today.

Business Insider USA

ADVERTISEMENT

2023 marks 14 years since the tragic passing of MJ, as he’s popularly called. Fans have been sharing videos and pictures of Michael Jackson with the hashtag, "14 years without MJ," a remembrance that shows how fans still miss the pop hero.

The love for Michael Jackson's music cut across every age group and social class. Along with the rest of the world, Nigerians — young, old, men, and women — remain fascinated by his unique voice, impeccable dance moves, and flashy fashion sense.

Many people in the country looked up to him as a source of inspiration and drew motivation from his technique. Peter and Paul Okoye, known as P-Square, emerged in 2005 as young artists heavily influenced by Michael Jackson — they tailored their dance moves, fashion and music after him, and they were loved and accepted by the audience. You can call it the Michael Jackson effect.

Getty

Back in the day, his music was played in almost every club, and his fashion style was replicated by many Nigerians. When the news of his passing broke, many Nigerians were so heartbroken as he was indeed a gem.

ADVERTISEMENT

Whenever a Michael Jackson song was played on the radio, or at a party, there was always a buzz and excitement that filled the air. His music transcended beyond just entertainment and became a unifying factor for people from different ethnic groups and religions in Nigeria.

Michael Jackson remains a legend and continues to inspire many people in Nigeria. He may have passed away, but his music lives on, and his legacy continues to be cherished by his fans in the country.