Why Dangote's petrol is the best form of petrol - Charly Boy

On September 5, 2024, Charly Boy took to Instagram to share his insights, explaining why Dangote's fuel has a white appearance and celebrating the advancement.

He wrote, "Why Dangote Fuel is White? The reason why the PMS is pure like water. Petrol has different colours, When it's red, that means octane was added. When it's slightly green, then octane is slightly very much. When it is yellow, it means it has no lead in it. That means it's unleaded."

Charly Boy explained that the clear appearance of Dangote’s petrol indicates the use of ethanol.

He wrote, "But when it's clear as water as seen in the video, then you should know that ethanol was used. What ethanol does is that it improves engine efficiency and power. Because ethanol has a good amount of oxygen it lessens the amount of carbonation in engines there by reducing air pollution, which comes as carbon dioxide. So this is the best form of Petrol. Congratulations Dangote."

On September 3, 2024, Nigerian businessman Dangote announced the commencement of petrol production at his refineries in Nigeria, news that was welcomed with widespread joy from Nigerians.

Speaking at the launch event, Dangote expressed gratitude to the Nigerian government and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for supporting this achievement.

"I would like to salute the people of Nigeria and the government of President Ahmed Bola for creating the environment for us to thrive and also achieve this monumental task of giving energy to our people for growth, development, and prosperity," Dangote stated.

