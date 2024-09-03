ADVERTISEMENT
VIDEO: Dangote displays sample of petrol from refinery as production begins

Segun Adeyemi

Dangote underscored the refinery's capacity to meet not only Nigeria's demand but also that of sub-Saharan Africa.

Speaking at the event, Aliko Dangote, CEO of the Dangote Group, expressed gratitude to the Nigerian government and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for supporting this achievement.

"I would like to salute the people of Nigeria and the government of President Ahmed Bola for creating the environment for us to thrive and also achieve this monumental task of giving energy to our people for growth, development, and prosperity," Dangote stated.

Dangote highlighted the impact of the refinery on the Nigerian economy, particularly in stabilising the Naira.

He commended President Tinubu for the innovative "Naira for crude and Naira for product" policy, which he believes will reduce the demand for dollars and curb market instability.

"You know, now you remove 40% of the demand for dollars in the market, and that will actually stabilise the market," Dangote explained.

The CEO also addressed the issue of fuel smuggling and the importance of tracking fuel consumption accurately.

"As we have this refinery working, it will show the true consumption of Nigeria. We can track every single loaded truck and try as much as possible to track the loaded ships," he said, emphasising the refinery's role in eliminating fuel diversion and ensuring transparency.

Expressing pride in his team, Dangote singled out D.V.G. Edwin, Vice President of Oil and Gas, and Kunle Alake, Vice President, for their dedication over the past seven years.

"Without their support, there's no way we'll be where we are. So we thank them," he said. Dangote also acknowledged the efforts of Fatima, a key player in the commercial aspect of the project.

"I hope this refinery will actually change the entire dynamics, not only in Nigeria but in sub-Saharan Africa," he added.

The event ended with Dangote showcasing a sample of the petrol produced, symbolising the dawn of a new era in Nigeria's energy landscape.

Segun Adeyemi

