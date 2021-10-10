RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Whitemoney promises to drop a single before the end of the year

Authors:

bayo wahab

Whitemoney says it's been very tough to find true love since he won the N90m grand prize.

Hazel Onou aka Whitemoney (BuzzNigeria)
Hazel Onou aka Whitemoney (BuzzNigeria)

The winner of Big Brother Naija ‘Shine Ya Eye’ Season 6, Hazel Onou better known as Whitemoney has promised to release a single before the end of the year.

Recommended articles

He said the single will feature veteran Nigerian singer, Duncan Mighty.

The 29-year-old announced his readiness to go into full-time entertainment and business on a radio show recently.

He said, “I am focusing on doing businesses, and I want to do full-time entertainment too. I will drop a single before the end of the year, and it will feature Duncan Mighty. Although I have not reached out to him about it, however, I am using this medium to make my plans known.”

Speaking about his love life, Whitemoney said he has never has never had a girl friend or any serious relationship since 2015.

He added that it was now tougher to find true love since he won the N90m grand prize.

“My singleness is now worse since I got out of the house because every woman now tells me, ‘Oh Whitemoney, you know I’ve been there for you. So if there’s love in the market, I’ll buy it. I have been single since 2015, and I’ve never had a girlfriend or any serious relationship since then. My time on the Big Brother Naija show helped me learn how to talk to and know women more and better,” he said.

However, the reality TV star said he was flattered by the love Nigerians showered on him while on the show, saying it was my first time he saw them coming together for just one person’s success.

Authors:

bayo wahab bayo wahab

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

How long should sex last before climaxing? Here are all the facts and myths

How long should sex last before climaxing? Here are all the facts and myths

‘The editors didn’t do their job’ - Nikki Samonas reacts to her steamy sex scene with Jim Iyke

‘The editors didn’t do their job’ - Nikki Samonas reacts to her steamy sex scene with Jim Iyke

“I’m very sorry mum & dad – Ghanaian lady caught on camera 'serving' blowjob in nightclub

“I’m very sorry mum & dad” – Ghanaian lady caught on camera 'serving' blowjob in nightclub

I give my husband to mum & my sister to 'service' when I'm not in the mood - Woman (video)

I give my husband to mum & my sister to 'service' when I'm not in the mood - Woman (video)

2 teenage girls arrested as marathon threesome kills pensioner who promised them job

2 teenage girls arrested as marathon threesome kills pensioner who promised them job

Tiwa Savage says she's being blackmailed with her sex tape

Tiwa Savage says she's being blackmailed with her sex tape

Movie veteran Chiwetalu Agu brutalised by soldiers for wearing a Biafran flag outfit

Movie veteran Chiwetalu Agu brutalised by soldiers for wearing a Biafran flag outfit

2Face Idibia threatens N1B defamation suit against Brymo over allegations levelled against him

2Face Idibia threatens N1B defamation suit against Brymo over allegations levelled against him

Osinbajo believes that young people will solve Nigeria's problems

Osinbajo believes that young people will solve Nigeria's problems

Trending

'Doctors said my fallopian tube will burst' - How Princess Shyngle lost her pregnancy (VIDEO)

'Doctors said my fallopian tube will burst' - Princess Shyngle on how she lost her pregnancy

‘At 47 years old, go and find your own man’ - Nana Aba Anamoah warned

Nana Aba Anamoah may face up to 12 months jail sentence over Range Rover gift

Tiwa Savage says she's being blackmailed with her sex tape

Nigerian music star Tiwa Savage [Instagram/TiwaSavage]

Wendy Shay and mother turn street hawkers in Germany because of her 'Heat' track (WATCH)

Wendy Shay and her mother selling pure water in Germany