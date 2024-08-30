ADVERTISEMENT
What I meant when I said Chinwe is not my spec - BBNaija's Zion

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He explains how he usually dates light-skinned women but he caught feelings for her even though she is dark-skinned.

Chinwe Elibe and Zion Ogiefa (Zinwe) were a duo on BBNaija season 9 [BBN]
Zion appeared as a guest on the Outsyd by Pulse show after his eviction and was asked about his remarks, which were made during his time on BBNaija Season 9 and sparked some confusion and concern among fans and viewers.

The host asked, "You had a conversation in the house where you mentioned that Chinwe is not completely your spec. How do you think she will feel when she hears that?"

Zion clarified his comment was primarily about physical attributes, stressing that he normally goes for light-skinned women, but Chinwe is dark.

He explained, "Yes, I said that she wasn't completely my spec but I was talking mainly physically. In the physical aspect, I have even told her and I will say it anywhere, normally, based on my track record, I usually go for light-skinned girls."

The reality TV star emphasised that falling for Chinwe had little to do with her physical appearance.

Zion explained, "Me meeting Chinwe and being with her, I don't think the physical bad much to play in us coming together. I fell for her and we both fell for each other based on mental and in-depth aspects of each other."

"For her, she is a lovely person inside and outside. So I could see and I could feel that inside her, she's a lovely person. So I meant my spec on the outside," he concluded.

See the full interview below:

