ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

We didn't expect this level of scrutiny on our relationship - BBNaija's Zinwe duo

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

They say that people need to chill.

Chinwe Elibe and Zion Ogiefa (Zinwe) were evicted on Sunday, August 25,2024
Chinwe Elibe and Zion Ogiefa (Zinwe) were evicted on Sunday, August 25,2024

Recommended articles

Speaking during a recent interview on the Beat 99.9FM, the newly-evicted pair, who attracted significant attention during their time on the show, revealed that they did not anticipate the criticisms they faced after eviction.

Chinwe started, "We came out to some shocking revelations. Based on the conversations we had, misunderstandings were part of the game. But coming out, opinions were formed as well and based off those opinions, we didn't really expect that level of criticism towards the relationship."

Chinwe and Zion expressed their surprise at how seriously the public has taken their personal matters.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It's the both of us in it and we understand what happened but other people seem to be taking It a little more seriously and I'm just like, 'You guys chill,'" Chinwe added.

"They're so deep in it," Zion piped.

Recall that the pair stepped into the Big Brother Naija house as a romantic couple and occasionally got intimate. Chinwe also mentioned that her menstrual period delayed, which led to suspicions that she was pregnant.

In a previous interview, Chinwe laid the pregnancy rumours to rest, asserting that there are numerous that could delay a woman's period.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I think that was an ignorant take," she said regarding the speculations, "People miss their periods for various reasons. If could be stress induced, it could be a hormonal imbalance, or anxiety. I personally suffer from anxiety disorder so whatever the situation was, it was certainty not down to me being pregnant . Don't get me wrong, being pregnant is a good thing but right now mama is still single," she said in between laughter.

See the full Beat 99.9FM interview below:

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Solidstar reacts to backlash over controversial post about fiancée

Solidstar reacts to backlash over controversial post about fiancée

Lagbaja didn't allow me see his face during our recording session - Fireboy

Lagbaja didn't allow me see his face during our recording session - Fireboy

We didn't expect this level of scrutiny on our relationship - BBNaija's Zinwe duo

We didn't expect this level of scrutiny on our relationship - BBNaija's Zinwe duo

I will be up soon - TG Omori assures Nigerians after failed kidney transplant

I will be up soon - TG Omori assures Nigerians after failed kidney transplant

Fireboy releases highly-anticipated fourth album 'adedamola'

Fireboy releases highly-anticipated fourth album 'adedamola'

I will never be ready - John Cena speaks on not wanting children

I will never be ready - John Cena speaks on not wanting children

Jade Osiberu returns with a ‘Christmas movie,’ starring Afrobeats stars

Jade Osiberu returns with a ‘Christmas movie,’ starring Afrobeats stars

Nigerian singer Dammy Krane released from police custody

Nigerian singer Dammy Krane released from police custody

Nile Media Entertainment partners with Mo Abudu for new cinematic venture

Nile Media Entertainment partners with Mo Abudu for new cinematic venture

Pulse Sports

Bruno Labbadia: 5 things to know about the new Super Eagles manager who has been sacked nine times

Bruno Labbadia: 5 things to know about the new Super Eagles manager who has been sacked nine times

Osimhen, Boniface missing - Top 10 most educated Nigerian footballers of all time

Osimhen, Boniface missing - Top 10 most educated Nigerian footballers of all time

NFF appoints former Bayern Leverkusen manager as Super Eagles coach

NFF appoints former Bayern Leverkusen manager as Super Eagles coach

Is Noni Madueke still eligible to represent Nigeria’s Super Eagles?

Is Noni Madueke still eligible to represent Nigeria’s Super Eagles?

Mikel deserved it - Chelsea fans back Nicolas Jackson for telling Super Eagles legend to shut up

Mikel deserved it - Chelsea fans back Nicolas Jackson for telling Super Eagles legend to shut up

Super Eagles legends to join former Arsenal star in celebrating his retirement

Super Eagles legends to join former Arsenal star in celebrating his retirement

Israel Adesanya admits mistake against Dricus Du Plessis: Nigerian thought South African was done in the 4th round

Israel Adesanya admits mistake against Dricus Du Plessis: Nigerian thought South African was done in the 4th round

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Flora Chiedo and Ruth Akpan (Floruish) were evicted on August 17,2024 [BBN]

BBNaija's Ruthie says Wanni X Handi are lucky she was evicted

DJ Cuppy reflects on her baptism in Christ [Instagram/Cuppymusic]

DJ Cuppy says dedicating her life to God was the best decision of her life

Lolo says that men are becoming open to botox and facelifts

Nollywood actress Lolo alleges men do body modifications all the time

Yoruba actor, Yemi Solade wants to know what happens to celebrities honorary degree's (LIB)

Yemi Solade questions fate of celebrities flaunting 'absurd' doctorates from Benin