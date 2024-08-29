We didn't expect this level of scrutiny on our relationship - BBNaija's Zinwe duo

Speaking during a recent interview on the Beat 99.9FM, the newly-evicted pair, who attracted significant attention during their time on the show, revealed that they did not anticipate the criticisms they faced after eviction.

Chinwe started, "We came out to some shocking revelations. Based on the conversations we had, misunderstandings were part of the game. But coming out, opinions were formed as well and based off those opinions, we didn't really expect that level of criticism towards the relationship."

Chinwe and Zion expressed their surprise at how seriously the public has taken their personal matters.

"It's the both of us in it and we understand what happened but other people seem to be taking It a little more seriously and I'm just like, 'You guys chill,'" Chinwe added.

"They're so deep in it," Zion piped.

Recall that the pair stepped into the Big Brother Naija house as a romantic couple and occasionally got intimate. Chinwe also mentioned that her menstrual period delayed, which led to suspicions that she was pregnant.

In a previous interview, Chinwe laid the pregnancy rumours to rest, asserting that there are numerous that could delay a woman's period.

"I think that was an ignorant take," she said regarding the speculations, "People miss their periods for various reasons. If could be stress induced, it could be a hormonal imbalance, or anxiety. I personally suffer from anxiety disorder so whatever the situation was, it was certainty not down to me being pregnant . Don't get me wrong, being pregnant is a good thing but right now mama is still single," she said in between laughter.