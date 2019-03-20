The media personality made this personal revelation known live on her show. Wendy said she is currently living in a sober house somewhere in the Tri-State Area of New York, New Jersey & CT and has been there for some time now.

Wendy teared up quite a bit as her audience listened intently and in shock. She went on to reveal how she has battled cocaine addiction for a long time without seeking help until recently.

Even though she didn't mention which substance she is presently addicted to, the very vocal media girl talked about her experience with other guys at the sober house where she is presently receiving treatment.

It would be recalled that Wendy Williams took a break from her show to manage her dilapidated health. However music star, Nick Cannon stood in for her while she got her health back on track. Wendy Williams sparked rumours back in December 2018, when it was reported that her marriage was in a brink of collapse.

Wendy Williams reportedly set to divorce husband after he impregnated his rumoured mistress

Wendy Willaims' marriage to Kelvin Hunter was reported to be heading for the rocks back in 2018. There were reports that she was about to divorce him after he allegedly impregnated his mistress, Sharina Hudson.

According to HotNewHipHop, the media personality has been going through a lot of tough times especially with her health. It was also reported that her recent health scare is related to the relationship with her husband, Kelvin Hunter who is said to have impregnated his mistress.

The report reads, "She’s allegedly pregnant and still living just down the street from their house. Word around the show is that they’re going to divorce sometime now." It would be recalled that last year, the news broke of Kelvin Hunter's double lifestyle.