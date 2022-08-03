Wendy Williams is not married

“She is excited about a new relationship and probably got carried away in conversation," he said.

There were reports that the TV host had tied the knot with New York Police Department (NYPD) officer named Henry.

On Tuesday night, Lee recalled his phone call with Williams who told him she was flying to Los Angeles later this week but also had some other bombshell news.

“She says, ‘I’m married.’ I’m like, ‘What?’ She’s like, ‘I got married,'” the podcast host recalled of their back-and-forth.

“I’m like, ‘You got married when?’ And she’s like, ‘I got married last week.'”

Williams has been linked to several men since her divorce from her former husband, Kevin Hunter.

In 2019, the gist of Wendy Williams dating a much younger man broke the Internet.

More interesting was the fact Wendy said she was in the know of his past as a convict.

Williams and Hunter's marriage collapsed in 2019, following reports of infidelity.

There had been reports of Hunter's relationship with his mistress, Sharina Hudson.

Hunter and Hudson were alleged to be in a relationship that spanned over 10 years.

This relationship reportedly affected Williams to the point where it got a better part of her health.