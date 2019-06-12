The new guy in Wendy Williams' life, Marc Tomblin has been to jail for armed robbery in the past but she doesn't really care about his past.

According to TMZ, Wendy says she is aware of his past because he had already told her about it and isn't going to make her not live her best life.

"I am a 54-year-old grown ass woman. I know what I'm doing. Look, my husband had a full baby with a woman he was involved with for 15 years ... where I was cooped up only to be a show pony. Now, I'm living my life," she said.

Reports say Marc Tomblin pled guilty to conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon in Charlotte back in 2013. Police say he was part of a group of 3 people who robbed a man at gunpoint. He was sentenced to 15-30 months.

New photos of the two lovebirds had emerged as they went shopping on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in New York City. One of the photos which have gotten everyone talking is that Wendy Williams withdrawing money from the ATM and give it to Marc Tomblin.

It would be recalled that a few days ago, Wendy Williams' new relationship with Marc Tomblin broke the internet which came as a surprise.

Wendy Williams has a new man and he is quite young

From all indications, it looks like Wendy Williams might have a new guy in her life but this time around he is a young man in his 20s. According to TMZ, Wendy met this yet to be identified young man in Los Angeles and is planning to take him back with her to New York.

Sources close to TMZ also reports that the two actually met in Los Angeles on Saturday, June 8, 2019, when Wendy was hanging out with Blac Chyna.

However, the report says though Wendy isn't ready to get back to a relationship, she doesn't find the idea of hanging out with the mysterious young man (Now identified as Marc Tomblin) bad. Since the news of her separation from husband, Kevin Hunter broke, it has been filled with drama. The last time, it was Kelvin Hunter getting into a physical altercation with their teenage son Kelvin Jnr.