ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Weird MC gives important take on family planning

Babatunde Lawal

The female rapper reiterated the importance of family planning.

Weird-MC
Weird-MC

Veteran rapper and minister Shola Idowu, popularly known as Weird MC, has shared her views on family planning.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The singer took to Twitter to give her take. She shared that no one should try to blackmail her by saying she's stingy; instead, they should control their birth rate.

In her words, "pls if u decide to be irresponsible and u keep giving birth to children pls don't come and blackmail me later that I'm stingy when I refuse to give u money. Family planning is important. Condoms are available. Stop telling me "they are your children" ma nooo they are not."

Weird MC, is Nigeria’s pioneer contemporary female rapper, renowned for hits like 'Allen Avenue,' 'Ijoya,' and numerous awards.

Her stage name “Wierd MC" is a tribute to her uniqueness.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Burna Boy's Maybach lands in his home

Burna Boy's Maybach lands in his home

Weird MC gives important take on family planning

Weird MC gives important take on family planning

BBNaija's Queen is expecting first child

BBNaija's Queen is expecting first child

Rema joins Spotify's Billionaires club

Rema joins Spotify's Billionaires club

American rapper Meek Mill loses phone to pickpockets in Ghana

American rapper Meek Mill loses phone to pickpockets in Ghana

The Nigerian movie industry:- A damsel in distress

The Nigerian movie industry:- A damsel in distress

Nick Cannon welcomes 12th child

Nick Cannon welcomes 12th child

Alexx Ekubo's ex-girlfriend Fancy apologizes for calling off their 2021 wedding

Alexx Ekubo's ex-girlfriend Fancy apologizes for calling off their 2021 wedding

Cleric knocks Seyi Vibez for failing to credit him after using his content

Cleric knocks Seyi Vibez for failing to credit him after using his content

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Yul Edochie extends season greeting from his two families

Yul Edochie extends season's greetings from his two families

Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe celebrate wedding anniversary in adorable style

Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe celebrate wedding anniversary in adorable style

portable coffin [Daily Post]

Reactions trail Portable after pulling up stage in a coffin

Toyin Abraham [Instagram/@toyin_abraham]

Toyin Abraham confesses her greatest fear