Weird MC gives important take on family planning

The singer took to Twitter to give her take. She shared that no one should try to blackmail her by saying she's stingy; instead, they should control their birth rate.

In her words, "pls if u decide to be irresponsible and u keep giving birth to children pls don't come and blackmail me later that I'm stingy when I refuse to give u money. Family planning is important. Condoms are available. Stop telling me "they are your children" ma nooo they are not."

Weird MC, is Nigeria’s pioneer contemporary female rapper, renowned for hits like 'Allen Avenue,' 'Ijoya,' and numerous awards.