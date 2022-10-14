We lost an angel- Friends and fans mourn Rico Swavey

Rico was in a terrible vehicle accident earlier this week and has been undergoing care, albeit he was in serious condition. The accident finally proved tragic, taking the star's life.

Many of his friends, colleagues, and admirers have since expressed their sorrow on social media.

Popular host of the BBNaija show, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, penned down a heartfelt tribute on social media, describing the 29-year-old as the “warmest human being.”

"The actual warmest human being. This is truly heartbreaking...Rest in Peace Rico,” Ebuka tweeted.

BBNaija alumna, Dorathy Bachor also admitted that, despite having met him only two weeks ago, her impression of Rico made his death really devastating, because he was full of life.

"I only just met him barely 2 weeks ago, so full of life, light and love. I hate that I didn’t get to celebrate you when you were among us. May God bless your soul, heaven definitely gained an Angel Ric"

Check out other reactions:

Until his passing, Patrick Fakoya, also known as Rico Swavey, was a lawyer, artiste, movie actor, reality TV star, and social media influencer.