I'm a grown ass woman - BBNaija's Chinwe on intimacy in the house

Following her and Zion's recent eviction from BBNaija season 9, she discussed her time on the reality show during an interview on Outsyd by Pulse. She was asked about her feelings regarding Zion telling housemate Fairme that they had sex in the house.

She replied, "I really don't know, I am not privy to that information so I cannot speak on it. Coming from an angle that my words have been taken out of context and misunderstood, it would be unfair of me to base my feelings on that conversation before even having proper knowledge of what was said."

Chinwe maintained her stance regarding their sexual activity in the house, stressing that she and Zion were a couple at the time and she has no regrets.

"I will just let it slide; it is what it is. We went in there as a couple so if we were intimate in the house, that's the kind of stuff couples do so I'm going to own my shit regardless. I have no regrets whatsoever; I am a grown-ass woman and I own my shit," she stated.

The conversation then shifted to the rumours that Chinwe might be pregnant, speculation sparked by her missing her period during her time in the house. In response, Chinwe tagged them as ignorant and also confessed that she and Zion had officially split up.

Chinwe explained, "I think that was an ignorant take; people miss their periods for various reasons. It could be stress-induced; it could be a hormonal imbalance or anxiety. I personally suffer from anxiety disorder so whatever the situation was, it was certainly not down to me being pregnant. Don't get me wrong, being pregnant is a good thing but right now Mama is still single." She said in between laughter.