Watch the moment Omah Lay experiences first earthquake

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He says that it was a scary experience.

Nigerian music star Omah Lay witnesses earthquake while in LA [Instagram/OmahLay]


The quake occurred during the singer's time in Los Angeles, USA, during an interview on the Zach Sang Show. On the show, the singer spoke about his career, his upbringing in Nigeria, and his creative process. The singer even revealed that his sound was stolen by a colleague so he had to create a new one.

Going on, Omah Lay provided insights into the Afrobeats genre of music as a whole and Fela Kuti's impact.

He explained, "Afrobeats precisely is music; it's elements of a lot of sounds, local and traditional sounds. If you're talking about Afrobeats, you have to mention Fela Kuti and everything he stood for, and..."

At that very moment, the interview was abruptly interrupted as the building began to shake, frightening both the host and Omah Lay.

The host reacted in shock, saying, "Oh wow, that's an earthquake. Oh wow. That's a strong one."

Omah Lay, who has lived in Nigeria all his life, expressed his surprise, "That is so weird; I have never seen or witnessed an earthquake."

"Usually you can't feel them in this building because it's so secure; that's wild," Zach explained.

"That is crazy; something must have happened," said the singer in astonishment, looking around the room. “It was scary; that was scary,” he added.

Zach responded, "It's an earthquake, and you can still feel it rumbling. That was a big one." He then checked in on the welfare of everyone in the studio, making sure that they were unharmed.

Despite the initial fright of the quake, Omah Lay maintained his composure and proceeded with the interview

See the full interview below:





