Watch Kizz Daniel buys new Bentley car

Kizz Daniel has just purchased a brand new Bentley car.

Coming barely a week after the release of his sophomore album, ''No Bad Songz'' on Friday, November 30th, Kizz Daniel is ending the year by getting himself a huge christmas gift in the form of a brand new Bentley car.

This was shared via a video story on the Instagram Page of his manager, Ubi Franklin on Thursday night, December 6th, where he congratulated Kizz for joining the league of Bentley owners.

The FlyBoy Inc bozz joins a host of big name celebrities who have expanded their garages during the course of the year. A list that includes the likes of Wizkid, Davido, Duncan Mighty , Zoro, L.A.X and more.

