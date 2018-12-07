Pulse.ng logo
Watch Kizz Daniel buys new Bentley car

Kizz Daniel buys a brand new Bentley car [See Video]

Kizz Daniel joins the list of entertainers who have recently acquired luxurious cars.

play Kizz Daniel acquires a Bentley car (Youtube/KizzDaniel)

Kizz Daniel has just purchased a brand new Bentley car.

Coming barely a week after the release of his sophomore album, ''No Bad Songz'' on Friday, November 30th, Kizz Daniel is ending the year by getting himself a huge christmas gift in the form of a brand new Bentley car.

This was shared via a video story on the Instagram Page of his manager, Ubi Franklin on Thursday night, December 6th, where he congratulated Kizz for joining the league of Bentley owners.

#kizzdaniel got himself a new Bentley

The FlyBoy Inc bozz joins a host of big name celebrities who have expanded their garages during the course of the year. A list that includes the likes of Wizkid, Davido, Duncan Mighty, Zoro, L.A.X and more.

Check out LAX's N20M SUV and it is sleek! [Photo]

play LAX (Instagram/LAX)

 

Guys you've got to check out LAX's new SUV, it is definitely one of those cars you buy and just go wild with celebrations. LAX couldn't hide his joy over his car as he took to his Instagram page on Monday, October 1, 2018. According to him, if you are into music, just don't box yourself in that circle, rather spread your tentacles and find other sources of income.

"#NewWhipAlert #20millionnairapere when doing music; don't limit yourself to just money from music. Build new doors, break open some; above all keep doing you.  Make money, drink water and mind your business. Happy independence," he captioned the photo.

