So today Thursday, April 4, 2019, is JJC Skillz' birthday and Funke Akindele has a lot of cute things to say about her husband. First, she shared the video of the birthday boy and herself dancing, then went on to share a series of cute photos of the celebrant.

"All glory to God for giving you the grace to witness another happy year on earth. Abdul Rasheed, May you live longer in good health and abundant wealth in Jesus name. Oluwa a da ile ati ona e si, o ni subu lagbara Olorun. Thank you for all the love and support. Our love will last forever in Jesus name. Happy birthday My King!!😘😘😂 @jjcskillz AYO NI O!!!" she captioned the video.

Happy birthday JJC Skillz from all of us at PULSE. Funke Akindele and JJC Skillz celebrated their second wedding anniversary back in 2018 and we think this union was heaven made.

Funke Akindele and JJC Skillz celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary!

Back in 2018, Funke Akindele and JJC Skillz marked the second anniversary of their marriage and they had so many cute things to say about each other.

"It’s by your grace Oh Lord!! Happy wedding anniversary to us darling @jjcskillz Thank you so much for your love, patience, care, and support. I pray we live longer together in happiness, good health and abundant wealth in Jesus name. My #gbogbobigsboy #myking #ayomi #myblackman finebobo #naonlymedeyrusham," Funke Akindele wrote on her Instagram page.

JJC Skillz on his Instagram page expresses how fun it is to have Jenifa as his wife, pointing out that the "Two years [they've been together for] flew by so fast. Thank you, my love, for coming to my life and making my house into a home. Our Mummy. My best friend and my padi of life. 2 year[s] flew by so fast. I pray we last through to our old age. Happy anniversary my love. Amen."

Funke Akindele and JJC Skillz welcomed a set of twins back in 2018.