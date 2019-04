On Saturday, April 6, 2019, Davido wowed his fans and got them singing along as he performed at the highly anticipated Dreamville Festival, a concert put together by American music star J.Cole.

Trust Davido, the Nigerian music star reportedly charged up the crowd with an energetic performance.

Davido performed with the likes of Big Sean, 21 Savage, Rhapsody, J.Cole, and other amazing artists at the concert which was held in North Carolina, United States.