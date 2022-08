Daddy Freeze had taken to his IG page on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, where he categorised the presidential hopeful's supporters into three categories.

"Peter Obi supporters can be classified into 3 main groups: 1: Obidients: Amazing guys who understand his philosophy and support him passionately. 2: Zombidients: These ones just dey follow Obi cluelessly with their eyes closed as the name suggests," he wrote.

"3: Obidiots: A coagulation of Louts and touts lurking online and offline, ready to jump and attack anyone who doesn’t support Obi. Which of these do you fall into? ~FRZ."

Inyama then took to the comment section of the post where she blasted the supporters of the politician.

"Number 2 and 3 are major 70% Ask what they are supporting him for and no clue 😂😂😂😂," she wrote.

Pulse Nigeria

Obi's candidacy has been warmly received in many quarters, especially by some of your favourite celebrities.

Since the election season began, several Nigerian celebrities have been vocal about not just their choices but also about citizens' participation in the forthcoming elections.

In July, Nigerian comedian Okey Bakassi said his love for the country was pure until Buhari happened.

"I lost my "virginity" under Buhari's administration...yes!...my love for Nigerian was pure and unbroken until Buhari happened to us in 2015. I can't recognise my beloved country anymore," he tweeted.