ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Victony says he has undergone 4 surgeries post-accident and has one more

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He states that he is still recovering from the accident and surgeries.

Victony
Victony

Recommended articles

Speaking during an interview at the Afroland festival on the Adesope live segment, Victony spoke about his recovery from the car accident. The host, Adesope, asked the singer about his remarkable recovery, noting how he went from being nearly unable to walk to performing energetically on stage

Adesope said, "I was recording you when you were on stage, when you were dancing the legwork and I still can't get the challenges you went through out of my head. You went from going through that, almost not walking, to now being so free and doing what you're doing on stage. Do you think about being blessed like that?"

ADVERTISEMENT

The artist, who is still in the recovery phase, revealed the extent of his medical journey. “Honestly, I am blessed and the whole world can see that I'm blessed. I'm still in the recovery phase but I'm still able to do this now; I'm about to go on tour," he said.

Victony continued, expressing his gratitude, saying, "Thinking about last year, even up until recently, I've done four surgeries and after the tour, I'm still going to do one more. But it's still a blessing, you know? Going to the hospital and seeing other people there but I go in and out and do my thing. I take pain relievers before I go on stage and I still record. I feel blessed and I thank God for his grace; it's not by power. I'm not his favourite child so I don't know why he's blessing me."

See the full interview below:

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Victony says he has undergone 4 surgeries post-accident and has one more

Victony says he has undergone 4 surgeries post-accident and has one more

DJ OBI headlines Apple Music's 'Africa Now DJ Mix'

DJ OBI headlines Apple Music's 'Africa Now DJ Mix'

Tems releases music video for her single 'Burning'

Tems releases music video for her single 'Burning'

These housemates are nominated for eviction in 'BBNaija: No loose Guard' week 2

These housemates are nominated for eviction in 'BBNaija: No loose Guard' week 2

Cynthia Obi-Uchendu says she wants one more child and is hoping for a boy

Cynthia Obi-Uchendu says she wants one more child and is hoping for a boy

Ayra Starr's 'The Year I Turned 21' surpasses 500 million Spotify streams

Ayra Starr's 'The Year I Turned 21' surpasses 500 million Spotify streams

BBNaija's Team Tami emotional after Toyosi asks Damilola for some space

BBNaija's Team Tami emotional after Toyosi asks Damilola for some space

How a Nollywood Film Gets Made: Here's what a director does

How a Nollywood Film Gets Made: Here's what a director does

Mbadiwe Twins win 2nd Immunity Challenge in 'BBNaija: No Loose Guard’ show

Mbadiwe Twins win 2nd Immunity Challenge in 'BBNaija: No Loose Guard’ show

Pulse Sports

‘I'm going to cross the line before anybody else’ - Ofili boasts after qualifying for 200m semifinal

‘I'm going to cross the line before anybody else’ - Ofili boasts after qualifying for 200m semifinal

'I'll remember that in Paris' - Noah Lyles delivers on his promise to Oblique Seville with astonishing Olympic 100m gold

'I'll remember that in Paris' - Noah Lyles delivers on his promise to Oblique Seville with astonishing Olympic 100m gold

D'Tigress to face USA: Nigeria gets monster Paris 2024 Olympic quarter-final match-up

D'Tigress to face USA: Nigeria gets monster Paris 2024 Olympic quarter-final match-up

Paris 2024: Sha'Carri Richardson handed a huge boost as Shericka Jackson vacates 100m spot

Paris 2024: Sha'Carri Richardson handed a huge boost as Shericka Jackson vacates 100m spot

Join the protest now - Angry Nigerians blast Super Falcons after a disappointing display at the Olympics

Join the protest now - Angry Nigerians blast Super Falcons after a disappointing display at the Olympics

Riccardo Calafiori: Super Eagles icon Kanu Nwankwo amongst 5 greatest Arsenal's Serie A signings

Riccardo Calafiori: Super Eagles icon Kanu Nwankwo amongst 5 greatest Arsenal's Serie A signings

Victor Osimhen vs Wizkid: Who is the Richer Celebrity?

Victor Osimhen vs Wizkid: Who is the Richer Celebrity?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Juliana Olayode [Instagram/Olayodejuliana]

Juliana Olayode slams Olympics over blasphemous drag queen opening ceremony

Pulse Influencer Awards 2024

Pulse Nigeria announces 4th edition of Pulse Influencer Awards

Iyabo Ojo celebrates her 46th birthday [instagram/IyaboOjoofpriss]

Iyabo Ojo calls on Tinubu to call off use of teargas on peaceful protesters

Burna Boy declares that Falz is the new African giant. [Yabaleftonline]

The fight in me died in October 2020 - Burna Boy breaks silence on protests