Victony says he has undergone 4 surgeries post-accident and has one more

Speaking during an interview at the Afroland festival on the Adesope live segment, Victony spoke about his recovery from the car accident. The host, Adesope, asked the singer about his remarkable recovery, noting how he went from being nearly unable to walk to performing energetically on stage

Adesope said, "I was recording you when you were on stage, when you were dancing the legwork and I still can't get the challenges you went through out of my head. You went from going through that, almost not walking, to now being so free and doing what you're doing on stage. Do you think about being blessed like that?"

The artist, who is still in the recovery phase, revealed the extent of his medical journey. “Honestly, I am blessed and the whole world can see that I'm blessed. I'm still in the recovery phase but I'm still able to do this now; I'm about to go on tour," he said.

Victony continued, expressing his gratitude, saying, "Thinking about last year, even up until recently, I've done four surgeries and after the tour, I'm still going to do one more. But it's still a blessing, you know? Going to the hospital and seeing other people there but I go in and out and do my thing. I take pain relievers before I go on stage and I still record. I feel blessed and I thank God for his grace; it's not by power. I'm not his favourite child so I don't know why he's blessing me."