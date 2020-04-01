Veteran Nigerian singer, Salawa Abeni has revealed that she is being blackmailed online by someone with her nude photos from the past.

The singer took to her Instagram page on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, where she expressed her disappointment at the person who has been blackmailing her over the said photos.

Abeni said the photos were taken while in the hospital or with her partner.

Veteran Nigerian singer, Salawa Abeni has revealed that she is being blackmailed online by someone with her nude photos from the past. [Instagram/OfficialSalawaAbeni]

She went on to release the photos on her Instagram page.

"Good morning my Family, Friends, and Fans. I have something very important to tell you and I will really appreciate your audience. I am very disappointed that someone somewhere will try to tarnish my image and threaten to destroy my career of over 45 years," she said.

"This morning, I received messages from somebody threatening to expose very old pictures of me and in the process, blackmailing me for money. These could’ve been pictures of me in the hospital or even with my partner, but is this what has become of us?? I plead with everybody out there to be very careful as our current situation has made people very desperate.

Veteran Nigerian singer, Salawa Abeni has revealed that she is being blackmailed online by someone with her nude photos from the past. [Instagram/AbeniSalawu]

"I am almost 60 years old, I have worked very hard and made a name for myself for somebody to believe that they can threaten and trample on my feelings, this is very sad. So I have decided to share the messages and pictures sent by this person with everyone for you all to see! Thank you and God bless you!

Veteran Nigerian singer, Salawa Abeni has revealed that she is being blackmailed online by someone with her nude photos from the past. [Instagram/OfficialSalawaAbeni]

"For you the blackmailer, I refuse to be bullied by you as I’m sure that I’m old enough to be your MOTHER!!

Queen Salawa Abeni began her professional career in waka music when she released her debut album titled, Late General Murtala Ramat Mohammed, in 1976, on Leader Records.

Queen Salawa Abeni began her professional career in waka music when she released her debut album titled, Late General Murtala Ramat Mohammed, in 1976, on Leader Records. [Instagram/OfficialSalawaAbeni]

It became the first recording by a female artist in Yoruba Songs to sell over a million copies in Nigeria.

he was crowned "Queen of Waka Music" by the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi in 1992.