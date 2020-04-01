There are reports that veteran broadcaster and actor, Sadiq Daba is on the verge of losing one of his eyes as his health continues to deteriorate.

Sadiq Daba's health has been a source of concern for many over the last few years.

A journalist, Olutade Oluwatosin Simon, took to his Twitter page on Wednesday, March 29, 2020, where he shared a photo of the ailing broadcaster.

He went on to appeal to well-meaning Nigerians, especially the government to come to the aid of the actor as his health continues to deteriorate.

"@dabiodunMFR @ProfOsinbajo @jidesanwoolu Sadiq Daba is still sick Yesterday he reached out he was still ill and on the verge of losing one of his eyes. It is a tough time as the Government is battling Covid-19. but I will blame myself if I don't do this and something happens to him," he tweeted.

About two years ago, Daba was diagnosed with Leukemia and Prostate Cancer. In July 2019, Femi Otedola announced his decision to take responsibility for Daba’s medical fees.

In October 2019, activist, Dr. Joe Okei Odumakin called on Nigerians to help Daba regain his full health as his health took a nosedive.

This necessitates an Intensive Care as he is diagnosed with Chronic Pulmonary Disease.

Sadiq Daba, an ace broadcaster and veteran actor, made waves in the 1980s on Nigerian Television Authority (NTA). He has featured in several TV series and was the star of Kunle Afolayan’s film, ‘October 1.’ [Instagram/DabaSadiq]

