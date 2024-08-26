VDM doubles down on stance against celebrities gifting Bobrisky money

On August 25, 2024, Verydarkman addressed some of the comments he received on his previous video, which dismissed his concerns.

He started, "With respect to this Bobrisky thing and the people who contributed money, and in respect to my previous video, there was a particular comment that I saw where someone said, 'Is it your money?'

Verydarkman went further, questioning the broader implications of such sponsorships and expressing concern that such sponsorships could have negative effects on society.

He added, "If we are going by that, by now this country won't be the way it is. There are some people waiting to use their own money to sponsor the buying of Igbo's, there are people waiting to sponsor the buying of Hausa's and Yoruba's in this country. Yes, it is their money but should we let them?"

He also questioned the impact of supporting someone like Bobrisky, suggesting it could influence young people in harmful ways.

VDM said, "There are some things that you do that will affect society and community so because it's not our money, we can't talk about what would benefit us as people. Can you people think for yourselves? We all owe ourselves a better society and everybody has a responsibility to play."

"So because it's their money, we should let them sponsor somebody that is showing the youths that if they can't make money, they should transition and make money. The one that is teaching young boys that it's okay to be girls? If that's how you people were raised, would you have fathers? Because it's their money, so what? Rich people are bored and sometimes sponsor wars and kidnappings." he continued.