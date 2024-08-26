Bobrisky thanks Don Jazzy for gifting him ₦4 million while he was in prison

Taking to Instagram on August 25, 2024, the controversial crossdresser publicly acknowledged the support he received from friends, celebrities, and fans during his incarceration.

In a series of posts, he expressed his heartfelt gratitude to those who provided financial assistance during his time behind bars.

Bobrisky wrote, "Few people that know me know I love to appreciate Favour. There’s dis popular words that say if you thank people who was there for you today you will get another one when you need them. God bless you all for standing up for dis little child God bless you. There are still good people."

Pulse Nigeria

"Thank u sir dadda @donjazzy gave me 4,000,000 @victorosimhen9 gave me 3,000,000 @man_like_chico gave him 1,000,000 @dillyumenyiora gave me 3,000,000 @abu_abel_nation gave me 1,000,000 Cory tar 1, 00,to am he gave me 10,000,000 @yhemo_lee gave me 1,500,000 @skjsparvi1 gave me 600,000 Uncle Seun gave me 5,000,000 Thank you all sir," he added.

In a separate post, Bobrisky acknowledged ten women who supported him, including Afrobeats superstar Tiwa Savage, whom he claimed donated ₦2.5 million and Tonto Dikeh who gifted him ₦1 million.

