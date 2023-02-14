Valentine's Day: Here is how your favourite celebs celebrated the day of love

For some of these celebrities, Valentine's Day is a day to share beautiful photos and a day to show love to oneself, while for others, it's a day to appreciate their spouses.

The Pulse Celebrity Desk will be giving a recap of how some of your favourite celebrities turned up for Valentine's Day:

Adekunle Gold showers Simi with gifts

The singer gifted his wife, Simi, a bouquet, jewelry, and a cake for Valentine’s Day.

Simi shared the lovely gifts from her husband on her Instagram story. In one of the videos, Simi could be heard calling one of her husband’s names while thanking him. She also joked that she had never seen the type of cake he got her.

Do2dtun celebrates his kids

The OAP took a different direction from many of those who celebrated their spouses or lovers today; he wrote a heartwarming message for his two daughters, and we love it.

DJ Cuppy gets romantic gifts

The disc jockey and her fiancé turned heads with their relationship once again. Taylor went all out for his woman. He gifted her beautiful flowers, cute notes, and even engraved a beautiful "I Love You" on the floor, lacing it with rose petals.

Neo has a hopeless Valentine's Day

BBNaija finalist Neo Akpofure shared photos from his Valentine's Day photoshoot. Tagging the celebration "hopeless," he took to his Instagram page to share photos of himself holding roses.

The reality star and model admitted that this year's Valentine's Day is hopeless for him, but he is a romantic at heart.

Nkechi Blessing celebrates her birthday

The Nollywood actress' birthday coincides with the day of love, hence the double blessing. She shared some Valentine's Day themed shoots and gave us a sneak peek into the fun she had in Zanzibar with her lover.

Obi Cubana presents his wife with 300 roses

The popular socialite gifted his wife, Ebinna Iyiegbu, 300 roses to celebrate the special day. His wife took to her Instagram page to share a video of the grand romantic gesture he made for her.

Ebinna revealed that she went downstairs to have her breakfast, and when she returned upstairs to meet him, she was rather greeted with a grand surprise.

Queen Naomi marks a new beginning

The ex-wife of the Onni of Ife used the day of love as a symbolic day to mark a new beginning. She celebrated the day with a jaw-dropping photoshoot in a beautiful red gown.

Naomi claimed her life is a sign of transformation and new beginnings, just like the beautiful essence of a butterfly.

Mercy Aigbe gets a special treat to the Maldives

The Nollywood actress got to enjoy a beautiful vacation to the Maldives with her husband, Kazzim Adeoti.

She shared photos from the breakfast session they had on the sea and reaffirmed how much she loves her husband.

Rotimi Salami writes a warm note to his wife

Still in the Valentine spirit, Nollywood actor Rotimi Salami wrote a short and sweet note for his wife.

He took to his Instagram page to share a throwback picture of himself and his wife juxtaposed with a recent one.

The actor described his wife as his Valentine Aboki and noted how his wife has always held him close and that for them, every day is Valentine's Day.

Muyiwa Ademola expresses his love for his wife once more

Celebrating the day, Muyiwa Ademola shared a beautiful photo of his wife, whom he described as his "special soulmate."