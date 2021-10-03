Ultimate Love's Iyke and Theresa spotted clubbing together months after calling off engagement

The couple dressed in matching white attires were spotted partying and having a nice time together.

It is not clear if the reality TV stars are officially back as a couple.

It would be recalled that in August, Theresa announced that they had called off their engagement.

"I'm sorry to all Iykeresa lovers and believers but we've decided to go our separate ways which is best for us. We hope you respect our decision as we forge ahead with our lives and careers,'' she wrote.

Iyke and Theresa got engaged in May.

The former couple came second at the end of the reality TV show.