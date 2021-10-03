Former Love Guests of love reality TV show Ultimate Love, Iyke and Theresa have been spotted partying together at a nightclub months after calling off their engagement.
Ultimate Love's Iyke and Theresa spotted clubbing together months after calling off engagement
Iyke and Theresa got engaged in May.
The couple dressed in matching white attires were spotted partying and having a nice time together.
It is not clear if the reality TV stars are officially back as a couple.
It would be recalled that in August, Theresa announced that they had called off their engagement.
"I'm sorry to all Iykeresa lovers and believers but we've decided to go our separate ways which is best for us. We hope you respect our decision as we forge ahead with our lives and careers,'' she wrote.
The former couple came second at the end of the reality TV show.
They are the second couple from the show who have called off their engagement.
