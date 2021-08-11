RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Ultimate Love's Iyke and Theresa call off engagement

They are the second couple from the show who have called off their engagement.

Ultimate Love's Theresa and Iyke [Instagram/AifyTheresa]

Former Love Guests of love reality TV show Ultimate Love, Iyke and Theresa have called off their engagement.

The former couple met and fell in love during the maiden season of the reality TV show.

Theresa took to her Instagram page on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, where she announced the end of their engagement.

"I'm sorry to all Iykeresa lovers and believers but we've decided to go our separate ways which is best for us. We hope you respect our decision as we forge ahead with our lives and careers,'' she wrote.

Iyke and Theresa got engaged in May.

The former couple came second at the end of the reality TV show.

