We don't get to see Ufuoma Mcdermott share her hot bikini photos every day on social media so when we get to see them, let's just say her fans will be in total awe.

The beautiful mother of two and former beauty queen took to her Instagram page on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, where she shared some really gorgeous photos of herself. Well, let's just say Ufuoma might be back to her modeling days.

"Love ❤️ always finds a way. Love for God, for others, and for self. I am my #WCW Smoking hot in @lillyssecret_ making #RCMemories #SelfLove #UfuomaMcDermott #Blessed #FineCaramel #ChildOfGrace #OriginalNigerianJollof #GoalDigger #DubaiFaceOff #RobertoCavali" she captioned one of the photos.

Ufuoma Mcdermott isn't just one of your regular celebrities as she has over the years become one of the most successful movie stars.

Lest we forget, she has an amazing family. Back in April 2019, she celebrated her 9th wedding anniversary with her husband, Steven Mcdermott.

April 11, 2019, marked Ufuoma Mcdermott's 9 wedding anniversary with hubby, Steve Mcdermott and she had some really cute words for him on their special day.

"Wow!!! Time really flies! It's been 9 years and two kids since we legally signed that marriage certificate baby. Even though most Nigerians don't recognize the registry, you must agree that all our 3 weddings are worthy of celebration 🤣🤣🤣. #HappyAnniversary my darling. Look how much territory we've conquered together! I'm looking forward to many more. #HalfBritHalfNaija #TroublesomeBrit #McDermotts #McDermottKingdom," she wrote.

Their marriage is blessed with two beautiful children.