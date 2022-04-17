Ubi Franklin recounts how friend's 10-year-old daughter r*ped and video taped

The music exec made this known via his Twitter page on Sunday, April 17, 2022.

"Just got off the phone with a friend of mine His 10-year-old daughter was selected to represent her school at the World School Games in Dubai. His daughter was r**ped by fellow students, video tapped and posted on Instagram and the school concealed it for a month," he tweeted.

"He found out on his own when another parent called his wife and showed his wife the video of his 10-year-old daughter being circulated on Instagram. I have spent the last 1hour listening to confessional statements by some teachers and I am begging this should rather be a dream."

While updating the tweets, the music exec revealed that the school has since suspended the child.

"This school took the girl from her parents that they wanted to conduct a Covid test and the school rather took the girl for a pregnancy test. As we speak the girl has been SUSPENDED from the school. Some things don’t make sense at all," he tweeted.

This is coming barely a few months after a student, Sylvester Oromoni died under controversial circumstances in his school.

Oromoni was a student of Dowen College who died after allegedly suffering from injuries sustained after being attacked by his seniors.

