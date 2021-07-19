RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Ubi Franklin and Lilian Esoro celebrate their son's 5th birthday in style

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

The former celebrity couple have always had a cordial relationship.

Nollywood actress Lilian Esoro and her son Jayden [Instagram/LilianEsoro]

Nigerian music mogul Ubi Franklin and his ex-wife Lilian Esoro teamed up to celebrate their son, Jayden's fifth birthday.

Recommended articles

The former celebrity couple invited close friends and family over the weekend, as they turned up for the birthday boy.

Among those who turned up for the birthday party with their children include Video director Jude Okoye and celebrity stylist, Yomi Casual.

www.instagram.com
www.instagram.com
www.instagram.com

Esoro and Franklin got married in November 2015 in an elaborate and flamboyant wedding.

A year after the marriage, the couple who have a son Jayden together went their separate ways.

Their marriage was officially dissolved in 2021.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Shut down Oba: Inside the extravagant funeral of Obi Cubana's mum that has got Nigerians talking

Ubi Franklin and Lilian Esoro celebrate their son's 5th birthday in style

Filmmaker Yomi Black's estranged wife prays to find another man as their marriage collapses

MAVIN Records artist, Ayra Starr's album '19 and Dangerous' set for release in August

Tonto Dikeh expresses joy as lover accompanies her to son's graduation

Mr Macaroni donates N500K to family of lady killed during Yoruba Nation rally

2inch releases new single, 'KA Fire'

Savage joins Dvpper Music family after debut single with Buju

Davido, E-Money, D'banj others storm socialite Obi Cubana's mum's burial