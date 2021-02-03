There is a report that Nollywood actress Lilian Esoro's marriage to Ubi Franklin has been officially dissolved.

According to documents obtained by blogger, Linda Ikeji, the marriage between Franklin and Esoro was dissolved on Thursday, January 28, 2021, at an Abuja High Court.

In 2019, an Ikeja High Court judge ruled that their divorce is invalid since Lilian testified that Ubi provides for their child and maintain a cordial relationship.

Lilian Esoro and Ubi Franklin's alleged marriage dissolution document [LIB]

The judge told both parties to settle their differences amicably because they are only seeking divorce due to childishness.

Esoro and Franklin got married in November 2015 in an elaborate and flamboyant wedding.

Ubi Franklin and estranged wife, Lilian Esoro with their son, Jayden

However, a year after the marriage, the couple who have a son Jayden together went their separate ways.