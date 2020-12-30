American singer Tyrese Gibson and his wife Samantha have called it quits after nearly four years of marriage.

The movie star took to his Instagram page on Wednesday, December 30, 2020, where he announced that after much thought, consideration, and prayer, they have decided to end their marriage.

"We have decided to make a statement of a painful and significant development in our lives. After much thought, consideration, and prayer, We unfortunately have made the difficult decision to officially separate & divorce. Our intention is to remain the best of friends & strong coparents," he wrote.

"We feel incredibly blessed to have found each other and deeply grateful for the 4 years we have been married to each other. Our journey together has been a ride of both ups & downs, but it’s a journey that neither of us would have chosen to take with anyone else. We truly have so much love & respect for each other."

"We both have grown tremendously within this relationship; we have shared so many beautiful memories and moments, and we also look forward to see the amazing futures we have ahead of us individually."

The couple tired the knot back in 2017 [Essence]

"As if 2020 hasn’t already been extremely grueling and challenging to us all we wanted to mutually speak on this now to keep this energy in 2020 and not take this energy into 2021. We would really appreciate your most sincere prayers and to respect our privacy at this time as we deal with the reality of where we are. Thank you, Sincerely & Respectfully, Samantha & Tyrese Gibson."

The couple, who tied the knot in February 2017, share one child -- 2-year-old daughter Soraya. Gibson is also the father of 13-year-old daughter Shayla from a previous relationship.