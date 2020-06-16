Movie mogul, Tyler Perry is reportedly set to cover the entire college tuition fees of the late Rayshard Brooks' four kids.

Rayshard Brooks is the African American who was shot and killed by an Atlanta police officer on Friday, June 12, 2020.

According to PEOPLE, Perry spoke to Brooks' family and wanted to do something to help.

"His heart goes out to the family during this tragic time," a source revealed.

Until his untimely death, Brooks was survived by a wife, Tomika, and four children.

He was shot by police at a parking lot on Friday night and succumbed to his injuries after undergoing surgery.

Perry's benevolence is coming a few weeks after Kanye West had set up a college savings fund to cover tuition for George Floyd's daughter, Gianna.

George Floyd made the headlines globally after he died following what was perceived as a racially motivated murder by the police in the United States of America.