Kanye West took many by surprise when he donated the sum of $2M to the families and legal teams of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and George Floyd.

Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd are African-Americans who met their untimely death in what has been described as racially motivated.

EOnline reports that West has set up a college savings fund to cover tuition for Floyd's 6-year-old daughter, Gianna.

The late George Floyd and his daughter, Gianna [Instagram/GeorgeFloydOfficialPage]

Twitter has been wilding out with various reactions to the music star's donation for the families of the deceased men.

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter since the broke of Kanye West largesse.