American TV personality and singer, Ray J has filed for divorce from his wife, Princess Love.

According to PageSix, the reality TV star lodged the divorce papers in Los Angeles on Monday, September 14, 2020.

The couple got married about four years ago and have two children together.

Back in May, Love filed for divorce from the music star.

The 'Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood' reality TV star and her husband have been at loggerheads for a few months over an incident that occurred in Las Vegas back in November 2019.

According to her, Ray J left her and their child stranded in Vegas while she was heavily pregnant for their second child.

Ray J in his bid to calm the tension at home went all out on Valentine's Day to spoil his wife.