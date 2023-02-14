Trump brands Rihanna's Super Bowl performance an 'epic fail'

The former US president branded the performance an "epic fail" while sharing his review of the halftime show with his followers on Truth Social, his social media website.

He wrote, “ EPIC FAIL: Rihanna gave, without question, the single worst Halftime Show in Super Bowl history—This after insulting far more than half of our Nation, which is already in serious DECLINE, with her foul and insulting language. Also, so much for her ‘Stylist!’”

Pulse Nigeria

Before now, Trump has also shared his opinions about the singer; he recently said that the Grammy-winning singer has "no talent" and would be "nothing" without her "stylist."

That was written in response to a post on Truth Social by Ronny Jackson, the former White House physician and current U.S. representative, who took issue with Rihanna being billed to perform at the Super Bowl.

He wrote, "Rihanna sprayed "F*** Donald Trump" on a car at the Cadillac Ranch in Amarillo." She's made a career of spewing degenerate filth and badmouthing America every chance she gets. Why is the NFL showcasing this crap? Rihanna should not perform at the halftime show!"