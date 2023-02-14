ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Trump brands Rihanna's Super Bowl performance an 'epic fail'

Babatunde Lawal

It appears not everyone was impressed with Rihanna's performance, and that's okay.

Trump, Rihanna
Trump, Rihanna

Even though many fans and lovers were happy to see the sensational singer Rihanna return on stage after a five-year hiatus at the Super Bowl on Sunday, others, like Donald Trump, are clearly not as excited.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The former US president branded the performance an "epic fail" while sharing his review of the halftime show with his followers on Truth Social, his social media website.

He wrote, “ EPIC FAIL: Rihanna gave, without question, the single worst Halftime Show in Super Bowl history—This after insulting far more than half of our Nation, which is already in serious DECLINE, with her foul and insulting language. Also, so much for her ‘Stylist!’”

Trump Truth Social
Trump Truth Social Pulse Nigeria

Before now, Trump has also shared his opinions about the singer; he recently said that the Grammy-winning singer has "no talent" and would be "nothing" without her "stylist."

That was written in response to a post on Truth Social by Ronny Jackson, the former White House physician and current U.S. representative, who took issue with Rihanna being billed to perform at the Super Bowl.

He wrote, "Rihanna sprayed "F*** Donald Trump" on a car at the Cadillac Ranch in Amarillo." She's made a career of spewing degenerate filth and badmouthing America every chance she gets. Why is the NFL showcasing this crap? Rihanna should not perform at the halftime show!"

These criticisms may be due to the fact that the singer was critical of Trump throughout his presidency and, in 2018, even had her performing-rights company block his campaign from using her music at rallies.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Burna Boy's 'Love, Damini' certified Gold in the UK

Burna Boy's 'Love, Damini' certified Gold in the UK

The best movies and TV shows coming to Netflix in the month of love

The best movies and TV shows coming to Netflix in the month of love

Trump brands Rihanna's Super Bowl performance an 'epic fail'

Trump brands Rihanna's Super Bowl performance an 'epic fail'

Comedian and Actor Favour Daniel passes away in boat accident

Comedian and Actor Favour Daniel passes away in boat accident

'BBTitans': Tsatsii nominates lover Kanaga Jnr as 5 pairs face eviction

'BBTitans': Tsatsii nominates lover Kanaga Jnr as 5 pairs face eviction

'BBTitans': Thabang and Nana to head the house in Week 5

'BBTitans': Thabang and Nana to head the house in Week 5

It 'Pheelz Good' to be a star [Pulse Album Review]

It 'Pheelz Good' to be a star [Pulse Album Review]

Songs by Adele, Banky W, Ed Sheeran, D'banj make Spotify Nigeria most playlisted love songs

Songs by Adele, Banky W, Ed Sheeran, D'banj make Spotify Nigeria most playlisted love songs

Filming officially kicks off for ‘Breaded Life' sequel

Filming officially kicks off for ‘Breaded Life' sequel

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Peter Okoye, Peter Obi, Seun Kuti [Nigerian Eye]

'Grammy nominee wey dey live for trenches' - Peter Okoye blasts Seun Kuti for comments about Peter Obi

Yemi and Khosi [Valid Updates]

'BBTitans': Yemi back in bed with Khosi, shares kiss with Blue Aiva after

Portable

Portable storms streets with food and gifts, win the hearts of many

Future appreciates Tems with heartwarming gifts for Grammy-winning collaboration

Future appreciates Tems with heartwarming gifts for Grammy-winning collaboration