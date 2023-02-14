Even though many fans and lovers were happy to see the sensational singer Rihanna return on stage after a five-year hiatus at the Super Bowl on Sunday, others, like Donald Trump, are clearly not as excited.
Trump brands Rihanna's Super Bowl performance an 'epic fail'
It appears not everyone was impressed with Rihanna's performance, and that's okay.
The former US president branded the performance an "epic fail" while sharing his review of the halftime show with his followers on Truth Social, his social media website.
He wrote, “ EPIC FAIL: Rihanna gave, without question, the single worst Halftime Show in Super Bowl history—This after insulting far more than half of our Nation, which is already in serious DECLINE, with her foul and insulting language. Also, so much for her ‘Stylist!’”
Before now, Trump has also shared his opinions about the singer; he recently said that the Grammy-winning singer has "no talent" and would be "nothing" without her "stylist."
That was written in response to a post on Truth Social by Ronny Jackson, the former White House physician and current U.S. representative, who took issue with Rihanna being billed to perform at the Super Bowl.
He wrote, "Rihanna sprayed "F*** Donald Trump" on a car at the Cadillac Ranch in Amarillo." She's made a career of spewing degenerate filth and badmouthing America every chance she gets. Why is the NFL showcasing this crap? Rihanna should not perform at the halftime show!"
These criticisms may be due to the fact that the singer was critical of Trump throughout his presidency and, in 2018, even had her performing-rights company block his campaign from using her music at rallies.
