Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly reportedly break up

Minka Kelly and Trevor Noah [EOnline]
Minka Kelly and Trevor Noah [EOnline]

The couple who have been dating for two years are said to have gone their separate ways.

“Minka is single now,” a source confirmed to People on Wednesday, adding that she has had “the best attitude” regarding the split.

Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly [PageSix]
Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly [PageSix] Pulse Nigeria

“She is very happy. She’d rather be single than waste her time with the wrong guy,” the source also added.

Another source close to both Kelly and Noah confirmed to the publication, “They have been broken up for a while.”

This is not the first time reports of their split have made the headlines.

It would be recalled that in 2021, Noah and Kelly were alleged to have ended their relationship months after they started dating.

Trevor Noah.
Trevor Noah. e1dbd4ea-7c45-41fe-9f49-30e2850bafcc

It would be also recalled that Noah bought a massive Bel Air love nest in January.

A source told People at the time of the purchase, “They’re making plans for a future together, and it’s a very stable relationship. They’ve been spending time between coasts over the last year and had been looking for a place in LA as a couple.”

Noah had previously dated Jordyn Taylor while Kelly's past boyfriends include Jesse Williams, Derek Jeter, Chris Evans and Wilmer Valderrama.

