I didn't ask anyone to vote - Toyin Abraham defends her support for Tinubu amid backlash

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

Toyin Abraham [Instagram/@toyin_abraham]
Toyin Abraham [Instagram/@toyin_abraham]

Speaking with media personality Daddy Freeze, the actress stated that she never asked anyone to vote during the campaign and election seasons, but simply aired her views.

She said, "I didn't campaign and I didn't ask anyone to vote. I think the problem is because maybe I'm too open and too plain. I shouldn't have said anything. People learn every day, maybe I should have done what others did and not said anything.

"You know when you love your fans so much and you feel like they're your family now and you don't want to sit on the fence or you don't want to be a hypocrite, but I promise after today this is the last time I'm going to talk about it. If anyone wants to say anything, let them say," she added.

When she was asked how the president had performed she declined to comment on his one year in office performance, saying she wasn’t a politician. “I don’t want to talk about politics. I am not a politician,” she said

All this comes after the series of backlash Abraham received from Nigerians on social media, mostly from people holding her accountable for her public support of the president during the elections which critics say did not benefit the public. Under Tinubu, the price of the dollar has gone up, the cost of fuel has risen and the state of the economy has plummeted even further.

Recall that on June 4, 2024, after a bitter exchange of words with X users, she broke down in tears while speaking on the disapproval and negative comments she consistently received on social media, saying, "Enough is enough."

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

